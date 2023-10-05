Cream of the Crop
WATCH: 2 men narrowly escape fireball from e-bike battery explosion

The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA, KATMAI NATL PARK, EXPLORE.ORG, FIRE.NSW.GOV.AU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023
SYDNEY (CNN) - Officials are highlighting battery charging safety after a charging e-bike battery exploded, turning a hallway into a fireball.

Video captured inside a hostel in Sydney, Australia, shows a pair of men barely escape a sudden, eruptive fireball. Officials believe the blast was caused by a faulty e-bike battery that exploded while charging.

While the two men escaped with only minor injuries, the ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people.

This isn’t the first time a battery fire has made headlines: back in May, a London, England, home nearly went up when a charging e-scooter burst into flames.

Officials recommend never leaving lithium-ion batteries charging while you’re away or asleep.

