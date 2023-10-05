Cream of the Crop
‘We’ll fit him in.’ Young excited for East Rock grad Nickel

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young gives instructions to his players during the first half of...
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young gives instructions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Erin Edgerton)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The college basketball season is just around the corner and one of The Valley’s most accomplished athletes is ready to make an impact in The Commonwealth.

East Rockingham High grad Tyler Nickel transferred to Virginia Tech in the spring after spending his freshman season at North Carolina.

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young says it’s not a matter of when they’ll use the sophomore, but how.

“We’ll fit him in,” says Young. “He’s playing the three spot for us right now. If you’re a four with what we do, it’s a pretty easy guy to get shots for.”

During a summer league game in Italy, Nickel scored 20 points. He shot 6 of 8 from three-point range.

“Every time he shoots the ball, I think it’s going in the basket,” said Young. “He’s got good size. Good looking young man. If we can find a favorable matchup during the course of a game, during the course of a season, we’ll look at a number of things. I’m not sure yet how it’ll shake out but I’ve got a lot of things I’m considering.”

The VHSL’s all-time leading scorer is played in 25 games at North Carolina during the 2022-23 season. He only averaged six minutes per game but when he did get opportunities, Nickel shot 37.5% from the field. His marquee game came Dec. 13, 2022 against The Citadel when he scored 16 points, shooting 3 of 8 from three-point range.

Virginia Tech opens the season Nov. 6 against Coppin State.

