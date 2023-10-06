Cream of the Crop
Active Aging Week promotes healthy living for seniors

By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community is promoting healthy living for its residents by introducing them to new physical activities.

This is part of honoring Active Aging Week.

Melinda Noland, Vice President of Wellness and Community-Based Services for VMRC, said exercise improves residents’ physical and mental well-being. According to Noland, social and emotional health is just as important as physical health, especially for senior citizens.

”We’ve lifted some spirits,” said Nolan. “I think that people really do feel like ‘Wow, I can still do this, you know. I still have a purpose. I still have meaning in my life and I want to share that with my neighbors; I want to share that with my friends.’”

Noland said these exercises can help residents do what they used to do, and people can be active at any age and at any time. Residents are seeing positive changes among themselves.

”I was using muscles I hadn’t ever used before, and I got up and I didn’t have any pain at all this morning,” said resident Joyce Brunk, “I couldn’t believe it! So that just made me feel like I could reach out, stretch out. I could try new things.”

VMRC’s Wellness Center has workout machines and a swimming pool for residents, providing a variety of options for an active lifestyle year-round.

