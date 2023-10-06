Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay was taken into...
Dustin Lindsay taken into custody, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
Reports of suspected Hemorrhagic disease have come in recently from residents in Mount...
DWR seeing increase of Hemorrhagic disease in whitetail deer in Augusta, Rockingham counties
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County

Latest News

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked...
Bear spotted on boat in marina
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
NY appeals court declines to halt Trump’s civil fraud trial while he contests a pretrial ruling
An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX
Amazon launches its first internet satellites in bid to compete with SpaceX. (Source: ULA VIA...
Amazon launches first internet satellite