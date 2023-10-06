Bluefield University, Virginia, and West Virginia AGs to host opioid crisis forum

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Attorney Generals of Virginia and West Virginia, Jason Miryares and Patrick Morrisey, will be at Bluefield University hosting an Opioid Crisis Forum with the local community and law enforcement. This event is a part of AG Miyares’ annual RV tour.

The event will be on October 11, beginning at 1 p.m. in Harman Chapel.

BU said that the AGs will be engaging in a broad discussion of the opioid crisis in the two Virginias, societal effects, the role of opioid abatement, and response of law enforcement.

“One of the unfortunate side-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was the near abandonment of a national conversation on the opioid crisis that was finally beginning to take hold,” said Joshua Cline, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “We are excited to host this conversation for our law enforcement community as we continue to find solutions to the problem that touches each and every one of us.”

Bluefield University eagerly welcomes local law enforcement officers and government agency representatives for this forum. Because the opioid crisis uniquely impacts our region, we encourage members of the Tazewell and Mercer County communities to attend and engage in conversation around the crisis.

All attendees are requested to RSVP before attending at: https://forms.gle/8MaYuBqjDyr3tZqz9.

