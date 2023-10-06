Bridgewater Retirement Community opens Crist Farm Walking Trails

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - After years of planning and construction, residents at Bridgewater Retirement Community have a new place to exercise on their campus.

The Crist Farm Walking Trails is a 20-acre natural area that contains 1.2 miles of ADA-accessible paved walkways in addition to gravel paths, the trails lead to several sites including overlooks, a labyrinth, and a pond.

“It’s not only for the residents of Bridgewater Retirement Community and the team members, and families but also for the greater community. So, we feel like it’s a great way to unite our community and promote a healthy lifestyle,” BRC President Rodney Alderfer said.

Although the trails are now fully open, work will continue to enrich them. Alderfer said BRC has contracted with The Natural Garden to create an expansive native wildflower meadow early next year, and a resident-led committee is planning to establish a bluebird trail. Additional tree and shrub plantings throughout the property will occur later in the fall.

The trails were made possible through a generous contribution from BRC residents, Edgar and Kathy Simmons. The land was donated by Paige and Ann Will in 2000 and was initially considered for an expansion of BRC’s independent living village, in 2018 the land was repurposed as an outdoor destination.

“We’ve seen people using it all winter long even when it was not nearly finished and that was exciting all different types of people. And to see this many people come out is really exciting especially when they all started up the trail in one big long line there it was very rewarding,” Kathy Simmons.

The Crist Farm Walking Trails are located at 101 Bradford Way in Bridgewater and are open to the public from dawn until dusk.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.