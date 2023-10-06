Cream of the Crop
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Abby Lane

By Julian Bussells and Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “I didn’t really like it... it took a while to get used to.”

Fort Defiance senior Abby Lane did not start running until her freshman year of high school, when cross country coach David Stewart sent her an email.

“I asked her what she would think about doing cross country,” said Stewart. “She came out to practice and from the get-go, she has been a positive addition.”

Lane has been a successful addition as well, bringing multiple state championships back to Fort Defiance. In 2022, Lane and her teammates won the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays.

“She has discovered who she is as a runner,” said Fort Defiance English teacher Ron Witherow. “Her confidence has grown as well in the classroom.”

Lane is currently figuring out her next steps after Fort Defiance and hopes to take her newfound love for running to the next level.

“I want to continue running after high school,” said Lane. “It’s something that keeps my body and mind healthy.”

