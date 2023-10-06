Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.(Crocs Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay was taken into...
Dustin Lindsay taken into custody, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
Reports of suspected Hemorrhagic disease have come in recently from residents in Mount...
DWR seeing increase of Hemorrhagic disease in whitetail deer in Augusta, Rockingham counties
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Friday cold front, windy and cold weekend ahead
The boiling point comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality. (CNN, KMAX, KOVR,...
Strike updates: UAW, SAG-AFTRA, and Kaiser Permanente
The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.
Burned kitten found more than a week after house explosion
The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.
Burned kitten found 8 days after explosion