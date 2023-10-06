Cream of the Crop
Former Virginia coach London hoping his William & Mary team can keep the Cavaliers reeling

Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett during pregame warmups
Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett during pregame warmups
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — William & Mary (4-1) at Virginia (0-5), Noon (ACCN).

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia leads 31-6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cavaliers are in desperate need of a victory as they reach the midpoint of Tony Elliott’s second year as coach, especially with games against four of the ACC’s Top 25 teams in the next five games. Former Virginia coach Mike London’s Tribe boasts a stout defense at the FCS level and could be especially primed to get him a victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia’s running game against the W&M defense. The Cavaliers are averaging 75 rushing yards and have only topped 100 yards once. The Tribe comes in ranked No. 1 in the FCS in total defense (200.6 yards per game) and No. 7 in rushing defense (79.0). Three of their five opponents also have been held under 10 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

W&M: RB Malachi Imoh. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last three games, averaging 115 yards in those games. He had a career-best 132 yards on a career-high 27 carries in the loss to Elon, plus three receptions for 24 yards.

Virginia: RB Kobe Pace. The Clemson transfer leads Virginia is rushing, albeit with just 128 yards, and two of his three touchdowns have come on receptions. He’s started the last two games as the Cavaliers try to get their ground game going.

FACTS & FIGURES

W&M LB John Pius (8 TFLs, 4 sacks) is the lone FCS player to make the Butkus Award Watch List. ... London has coached three FCS teams to victories against FBS programs (Richmond defeated Duke in 2009, Howard defeated UNLV in 2017 and W&M beat Charlotte last season). ... London also has four assistant coaches who played at Virginia. ... Cavaliers’ WR Malik Washington leads the ACC with 37 receptions for 556 yards. He’s caught four TD passes. ... Virginia’s rushing stats include 129 yards in losses on 17 sacks allowed. ... The Cavaliers have been outscored 105-48 in the second half.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

