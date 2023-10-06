Friday cold front, windy and cold weekend ahead

THURSDAY: Cloudy overnight and mild. Lows into the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog developing overnight, can be locally dense. Breezy along the ridge tops and Alleghenies, which will hold temperatures up. Elsewhere, only a very light SSE breeze.

FRIDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and cloudy during the morning. Patchy, locally dense fog before 8-10 am. Still mild for the day with plenty of clouds. Some decrease in clouds by early afternoon. Afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon and only an isolated shower with a cold front, mostly after 3-4pm. Most stay dry with very limited rainfall. Still watching the evening for a broken line of gusty showers developing. Although not widespread, they will bring quick downpours and gusty winds over 20 mph, likely after 6-8pm from west to east.

Isolated to spotty showers during the evening and into Friday night. Might be a few showers for Friday Night football with a few higher wind gusts and quick steady downpours. Coverage will be a bit more but still not overly widespread. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few more isolated showers and lows into the mid to upper 50s. Breezy at times overnight as the wind begins to increase.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early with temperatures in the 50s and feeling much cooler. Still watching for a few early isolated showers very early in the morning but will by drying out fast by mid morning. Only exception might be localized drizzle across West Virginia where moisture remains with the NW wind. Wind increasing through the morning. Mostly cloudy during the day and much cooler. Only a bit of sunshine later in the day. A very windy day with winds likely 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Ridge tops will likely see 40-45 mph gusts at times. Highs slowly reaching the low 60s, barely. Some locations stuck into the upper 50s where cloud cover doesn’t budge. Mountain areas staying in the low to mid 50s.

Staying mostly cloudy, windy and very chilly into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Watching overnight patchy drizzle or sprinkles, mostly into West Virginia but light. Allegany mountains could see their first snowflakes of the season. Likely no accumulation but air will be cold enough to mix with rain showers. Cold overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s and staying very windy. Wind chills likely to feel into the 30s at times, although we don’t normally talk about that until the temperature reaches around 40 degrees or lower.

While temperatures would be cold enough for frost this weekend, wind will prevent any frost. Even into early next week, while temperatures at night would be cool enough the wind will prevent any frost however we will continue to monitor. The average first frost for West Virginia is October 1st and the average first frost for the Valley is October 10th.

SUNDAY: A cold and windy start with temperatures in the 40s for the morning. Likely some fog and drizzle during the morning with low clouds, mostly into West Virginia. Can’t rule out a stray shower into far western Virginia but not very likely. Quite chilly for the day and very windy with high temperatures only into the low to mid 50s. Some mountain locations struggling to get out of the upper 40s. Allegany mountains could still see a bit of a rain / snow mix early in the day. Mostly cloudy for the day and staying very windy. Winds likely 20-30 mph with 40 mph gusts. Ridge tops might see 45-50 mph gusts.

A cold and windy evening with temperatures in the 50s and feeling like fall. Mostly cloudy overnight, still windy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chills likely to feel into the 30s at times, although we don’t normally talk about that until the temperature reaches around 40 degrees or lower.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures 40s and mostly cloudy. Chilly and still very windy at times for the day. More sun breaking out into the afternoon but still limited. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Still very windy 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening with some more clearing overnight. Likely still windy, which will prevent a frost. Cold and crisp with overnight lows into the upper 30s to low 40s and remaining windy. Wind chills likely to feel into the 30s at times, although we don’t normally talk about that until the temperature reaches around 40 degrees or lower.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 40s but more sunshine for the day. Partly cloudy and staying cool. Still breezy but not as gusty. Winds 5-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s. More afternoon sunshine. A cold night with lows in the low to mid 40s. Low spots likely dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

