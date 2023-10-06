Cream of the Crop
Hardy County says it will be transparent in sharing its tax dollar spending

Auditor J.B McCuskey says the goal is to keep public trust and allow residents to hold their politicians accountable.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - The commitment moving forward means every tax dollar used will be public information.

“They’ll be able to know you know how much money we’re spending on sheriff’s offices, how much money we’re spending on cars and printers and salaries and you name it,” West Virginia State Auditor J.B McCuskey said.

The commissioners say showing receipts is a way to establish trust between government and citizens.

“Transparency is binary, right? you either are or you are not. The commissioners in Hardy County believe that every single action they take with the citizens’ money should be accessible to the citizens themselves,” McCuskey said.

Auditor J.B McCuskey says the goal is to keep public trust and allow residents to hold their politicians accountable.

“Now every voter who decides if they want to be educated, has access to real-time accurate information to factor politicians, and if they’re doing what they want to do they vote for and if they’re doing something else, then they can vote for the other person,” McCuskey said.

McCuskey says financial data was already supposed to be public knowledge, and now is being put on a website to be easily accessible.

People can check out the Mountaineer Checkbooks whenever they want. Hardy County localities will be added in the near future.

