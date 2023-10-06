Hilinski’s Hope partners with JMU and colleges across the country for student athlete mental health week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A student-athlete’s schedule can be so packed throughout the week they forget to take time for themselves.

”Be up early for lifting and film and practice and somehow squeeze those five hours a day into the rest of their schedule, have a social life enjoy the experience it’s just a lot,” Mark Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski’s Hope said.

This week more than 155 colleges and universities across the country are upping their game to support student-athletes. With the help of the Hilinski family, who knows all too well the importance of student-athlete mental health.

The Hilinski’s started the foundation after their son, Tyler took his life. He was a quarterback at Washington State University.

Ever since they have been advocating and helping student-athletes find comfort, their voice and resources.

“To beat down that stigma which we’ve learned on this journey and our path that it runs really strong in student-athletes,” Kim Hilinski said. “They’re taught from such a young age really to be strong, to grind through tough practices and maybe a minor injury.”

The student-athlete experience is unique. As college is tough enough for most students adding in the extra games, workouts and practices, student athletes have to navigate busy schedules leaving little time for themselves.

Mark Hilinski said, in the last few years it has only become more difficult.

“You think of COVID and all the displacement that that’s really caused, the backup in recruiting, the additional year that some of those players may choose to exercise there’s a lot of confusion and a lot of information to consume,” Mark Hilinski said. “In addition to that you have the transfer portal that not everybody understands really well.”

On top of that, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) have been added to the college student-athlete experience.

”What we’re trying to do with Hilinski’s Hope and specifically this week what we created, student-athlete mental health week -- to make sure that our students really are taking care of their mental health,” Kim Hilinski said. “That they’re checking in on one another, that they realize their mental health matters and it’s so important and they’re going to be happier people, better athletes on the field if they are truly taking care of their mental health.”

The Hilinski’s said for student-athletes, it’s sometimes hard to break down the tough barrier they’ve created from being athletes their whole lives.

“They don’t want to appear weak; they’ve been their best player in high school most likely, or one of them you know, they get to colleges campuses, and they have to maintain or they want to maintain this ora of strength and vulnerability is a tough one, asking for help for something that people can’t see,” Mark Hilinski said.

The Hilinski’s visited JMU earlier this year. They said they want to be able to reach the next Tyler.

If you or a loved one is going through a mental health crisis the suicide hotline 988 is available 24 hours every single day.

