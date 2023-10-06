James Madison women’s soccer earns 1-1 draw against Louisiana-Monroe
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s Alba Fernández Almagro’s second-half goal helped the Dukes earn a 1-1 draw against Louisiana Monroe on Thursday night.
After the Dukes trailed 1-0 at halftime, the Dukes secured possession thanks to a ULM turnover. Fernández Almagro scored in the 51st minute to tie the match.
The Dukes sit at 4-0-3 on the season. They take on Old Dominion on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.