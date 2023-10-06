James Madison women’s soccer earns 1-1 draw against Louisiana-Monroe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s Alba Fernández Almagro’s second-half goal helped the Dukes earn a 1-1 draw against Louisiana Monroe on Thursday night.

After the Dukes trailed 1-0 at halftime, the Dukes secured possession thanks to a ULM turnover. Fernández Almagro scored in the 51st minute to tie the match.

The Dukes sit at 4-0-3 on the season. They take on Old Dominion on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship.

