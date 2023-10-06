Cream of the Crop
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

The man accused of abducting and strangling a UVA student made his first court appearance early Friday, October 6.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of abducting and strangling a UVA student made his first court appearance early Friday, October 6.

James Robert Allen appeared via video in Charlottesville General District Court this morning. He is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on the charges of abduction by force and strangulation.

Authorities believe the Suffolk man grabbed a UVA student Wednesday night and forced her into a vehicle that soon crashed along Cabell Avenue. The victim was able to escape and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Allen fled the scene on foot, and was apprehended in Louisa County around noon Thursday, Oct. 5.

According to online records, Allen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 14.

