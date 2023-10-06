Cream of the Crop
Massanutten Regional Library displays banned books

By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Books are being banned and challenged in libraries across the country; Massanutten Regional Library is celebrating Banned Book Week by displaying titles that have been banned throughout the United States.

The display, marked ‘Banned Books,’ showcased a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction works, including Fahrenheit 451, The Diary of Anne Frank and The Color Purple.

Library Director Zach Elder said many of the books on display are considered classics; they have been challenged for having violent or unsuitable themes. He believes it is important for people to have access to different stories and perspectives.

”A public library needs to carry books for every audience and every type of person, because we represent the entire community as a whole...when you take away a piece of material, you silence a story.”

Elder said the community has reacted positively to the display. According to Elder, the staff has had to restock the banned book section on more than one occasion. With a long list of banned material to choose from, he said it is easy to fill the empty spaces.

Elder encourages people to read material that reflects different experiences. He said he wants people to challenge themselves and read books outside of their own comfort zones, whether banned or not, as it will help them better understand one another.

“If we are able to create enough of those experiences through representation and sharing the stories of others,” said Elder. “We can create that help that folks need. We can create that understanding that we really need in this country.”

