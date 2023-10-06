Northwestern Community Services Board under new leadership

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - The Northwestern Community Services Board has a new executive director. Katrina McClure is now leading the NWCSB after coming from Sinclair Health Clinic in Winchester.

“My background is actually in public health but there is a very clear connection between a person’s physical health and mental health as well so public health is a really high-level population look at how different factors influence health,” said McClure.

The NWCSB provides mental health and crisis services for the Northern Shenandoah Valley including Page and Shenandoah Counties. McClure looks to build on the work that NWCSB has already been doing.

“My number one priority is to increase access to mental health services so to really expand our reach of the number of people that we serve and help people get access to those essential behavioral health services to help people live their best lives,” she said.

McClure plans to implement three strategies to expand access and the services offered by NWCSB. The first is to improve recruitment and retention of staff, the second is to empower staff who are serving on the front lines in each community that NWCSB serves, and the third is to improve efficiency.

“Working hard to reduce the no-show rate, working hard to make sure that our providers are delivering services to the maximum level that they can. Helping them become more efficient and structuring our clinics in a way that they can be more efficient,” said McClure.

Accessing mental health services can be especially difficult in rural communities like those in Page and Shenandoah Counties. Improving access in those areas will also be a key focus for McClure.

“We are spending some good time to figure out how better to serve Page and Shenandoah specifically with our case management team and making sure we can provide really good services,” she said. “We are looking very strategically at how to best bring services to that group of people, to those communities in a way that does take into account the barrier that travel presents.”

McClure said her biggest hope is to make an even bigger impact on the communities NWCSB serves and to grow its programs so it can help more people.

You can learn more about NWCSB here.

