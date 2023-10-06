Page County seeks feedback on proposed cultural center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County has announced a proposal for an ambitious project and is seeking feedback on the idea from county residents. The county’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is hoping to build a cultural center and business hub on a piece of county land off Highway 211 near Luray.

“We envision it to be an art gallery we would like it to have samplings of what our local retail businesses have for sale to really entice people to come to our downtown of Luray, Stanley, and Shenandoah,” said Page County Economic Development Director Nina Fox.

The Page County Cultural Center would be a five-piece operation. One piece of that would be moving the County Visitor Center from its location in Luray that it shares with the Chamber of Commerce and the Luray Downtown Initiative. While the visitor center is operated by the county the building is owned by the Town of Luray.

“We foresee this not as a removal of one versus another it really is an addition to our community and just growing. Bringing the visitor center into a facility that’s more accessible to tourists while allowing the town to, for example, expand LDI’s offering or expand the train museum,” said Fox.

The hope is that the visitor center would get more traffic from tourists because of the cultural center’s location.

“There are already over a million daytime travelers visiting here each year and our visitor center locally only reaped the rewards of about 10,000 visitors coming into the center. We believe that a strategic location like this one at the corridor of 211 and 340 the most trafficked corridor in our entire county as well as the main route that our tourists come into to visit here would be an exceptional place,” said Fox.

The cultural center would also include an artisan gallery and a local marketplace where locally grown food and locally made products would be sold.

”After losing the art warehouse in our downtown district we felt it was really important to offer a place for our local artists and artisans to showcase their work. We are very concerned with rural gentrification here in Page County and we believe that a center that doesn’t just emphasize our culture but our heritage and an opportunity to showcase who we are and also at the same time gain visitors that are traveling along our 211 corridor we thought was a really appropriate fit,” said Fox.

Another key piece of the proposal is a business hub built on the cultural center’s second floor.

“A place where economic development, tourism, the chamber of commerce, our local SBDC representatives, who knows what other organizations down the road maybe even a People Inc. would like to be in one center together where we can unify our resources and make doing business in Page County easier,” said Fox.

Finally, perhaps the most unique part of the cultural center proposal is the idea for a restaurant incubator that would allow potential restaurateurs to test their menus before one day opening a restaurant of their own.

“One of the things that I hear continuously in my role with economic development is ‘Nina we need more restaurants’ and we have worked on trying to recruit more restauranteurs to come to our area but we also believe in the homegrown effect. Having an incubator space will allow our local residents and our business communities and those enthusiastic about the culinary arts to come in, get their feet wet at a minimal cost, and not have the heavily burdensome cost of creating a restaurant,” said Fox.

Page County’s tourism industry has boomed in recent years and the increase in money brought in from tourists sets the county up for the project as it saw a 26% increase in transient occupancy tax revenue last year.

“The county already owned this land so it wouldn’t be a financial burden to purchase it and also the utilization of our transient occupancy tax which is our lodging tax will help facilitate and cover the cost of this building without being a burden on our taxpayers,” said Fox.

Fox said that there has been a lot of misinformation going around in Page County about what the cultural center would be so she encourages residents to read the full official proposal which can be found here.

The county is asking residents to provide feedback on the cultural center proposal before it is brought to the Board of Supervisors on November 6.

“We do want to hear from our community and we’re really excited about what the potential for this proposal is but at the end of the day our values are what our citizens want and that’s what we will align with,” said Fox.

You can provide feedback to the county by calling 540-743-1216 or by visiting its website.

