Radford man sentenced for toddlers murder

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man has been sentenced for the murder of a toddler in 2020.

Andrew Byrd received two consecutive life sentences during a sentencing hearing on Friday.

Byrd’s charges included aggravated murder, abduction, felony child neglect and abuse, aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery, possession of meth, and interfering with an emergency call.

Before the sentencing began, the defense filed two motions - one to set aside the verdict and the second to set a new trial. Both were overruled.

During the sentencing, Harper’s dad TJ Mitchell tearfully said, “I don’t have my little girl anymore.” He described the impact the death of Harper has had on him and his 9-year-old son. They have both attended counseling. The family has also moved to a different state. Mitchell recalled the difficulty of having to decide to remove Harper from life support while she was in the hospital in 2020.

Friends and family of Byrd also spoke during the sentencing describing him as a quote “kind” and “hard-working” man who wanted to make some changes in his life to become a productive citizen.

In his closing argument, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said Byrd was a “dangerous violent liar,” who “tortured” Harper. He said she was “beaten to a pulp.” Rehak says Byrd has not taken responsibility for his actions or shown “remorse.” He asked the judge to give him the maximum sentence.

The defense pointed out the positive comments made by those close to Byrd and his aspiration to become a better person. They said that Byrd was struggling to accept his parent’s divorce and substance abuse during that time. They asked the judge to suspend a portion of the life sentence.

In his remarks, Judge Joey Showalter said, “No person, let alone a little girl, a little angel, should be hurt.” He said he couldn’t imagine the suffering Harper had experienced before help was called and during the ride to the hospital. He then continued to sentence Byrd to two consecutive life sentences which is the maximum sentence in Virginia.

WDBJ7 spoke with Rehak after the sentencing who said he was pleased with the verdict, calling it “the best outcome.” He said it was “an honor and privilege to represent Harper’s life.”

The Defense said they have no comment at this time.

Byrd was charged in 2020 for the murder of 2-year-old Harper Mitchell.

Amanda Mitchell, Harper’s mother, continues to face two counts of felony murder and one count of manslaughter for her daughter’s death. The next hearing in her case is set for Dec. 8.

