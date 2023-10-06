Cream of the Crop
Shenandoah County sees boost in tourism revenue for 2022

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The numbers are in and Shenandoah County saw a significant boost in tourism last year.

“Outside visitor spending was more than $138 million in Shenandoah County alone and as you can imagine that helps support a lot of our small businesses, or hotels, restaurants, retailers, attractions, places like Bryce Resort that have seen record years,” Jenna French, director of tourism and economic development for Shenandoah County said.

With the help of ARPA funding, the Commonwealth as a whole has seen significant growth in tourism post-pandemic.

Virginia Tourism Corporation said Virginia generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022, which is up 20.3% from 2021.

“To see that the state as a whole has rebounded and again the Valley was very fortunate to rebound at a quicker pace than the rest of the state but what’s good for one is good for all so it’s great to see that the state as a whole has come back and we’re starting to see that influx of business travel again,” French said.

French said visiting Shenandoah County is a nice break from fast-paced urban life which draws many visitors in.

”26% of our county is national or state forest so there’s just so many opportunities to get outside, enjoy the outdoors, go for a hike, get out on the river,” French said.

She said they intend to see tourism numbers continue to rise this year and in years to come as restrictions on travel, especially international have decreased.

