Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Skeleton Fest returns to Downtown Harrisonburg

Image of a previous Skeleton Fest event.
Image of a previous Skeleton Fest event.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This weekend, Downtown Harrisonburg will be packed with family-friendly activities to kick off the Halloween season.

Kids attending the annual Skelton Festival will be able to enjoy over 50 different trick-or-treat spots starting at Liberty and Mason Street.

There will also be activities like costume competitions for all age groups and even for pets.

The festival also adapted an element named “Sip and Stroll” that allows you to enjoy adult beverages while touring the festival.

Andrea Dono with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

“The JMU chemistry club is doing a weird science experiment for kids. You can stop at food trucks and do an activity and get yummy food but also enter to win great prizes. You can go to the museum and go check out, there’s almost fifty different poems that are inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.”

Main Street, from Campbell Street to just before Rock Street will be closed for the festival.

Information on open parking and featured activities is posted on their website https://downtownharrisonburg.org/

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay was taken into...
Dustin Lindsay taken into custody, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
Reports of suspected Hemorrhagic disease have come in recently from residents in Mount...
DWR seeing increase of Hemorrhagic disease in whitetail deer in Augusta, Rockingham counties
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County

Latest News

Downtown Staunton, along Beverley Street
Staunton Shop and Dine out in Downtown returns
Weekend Picks: October 11-13
Weekend Picks: October 4-6
Weekend Picks: September 27-29