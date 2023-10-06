Skeleton Fest returns to Downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This weekend, Downtown Harrisonburg will be packed with family-friendly activities to kick off the Halloween season.

Kids attending the annual Skelton Festival will be able to enjoy over 50 different trick-or-treat spots starting at Liberty and Mason Street.

There will also be activities like costume competitions for all age groups and even for pets.

The festival also adapted an element named “Sip and Stroll” that allows you to enjoy adult beverages while touring the festival.

Andrea Dono with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

“The JMU chemistry club is doing a weird science experiment for kids. You can stop at food trucks and do an activity and get yummy food but also enter to win great prizes. You can go to the museum and go check out, there’s almost fifty different poems that are inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.”

Main Street, from Campbell Street to just before Rock Street will be closed for the festival.

Information on open parking and featured activities is posted on their website https://downtownharrisonburg.org/

