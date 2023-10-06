Virginia artists come together to raise money for new local history museum

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend in McGaheysville Stoney Run Artisans Gallery is hosting an En Plein Air Painting and art show fundraiser to help fund the creation of a new local history museum.

‘Plein Air’ means painting outside and artists from around Virginia have come out to paint several paintings of landscapes and other views in the area over the weekend.

“I’m hoping that we can show people our beautiful landscape. There are so many beautiful things around Rockingham County and the Harrisonburg area. I’d love people to be more aware of the beauty that we have,” said Sarah Upshur, Owner of Stoney Run Artisans Gallery.

The paintings that artists create over the weekend will be sold at an art show on Sunday to raise money for the Shenandoah Valley Farm Museum and Educational Center which is being created in an old barn in McGaheysville.

“We have a collection of 1800s farm implements and equipment and those will be put in the barn for the farm museum. We would like to hold classes for things that people want to learn about old-time skills. We want to have school children come to the museum and learn about ways that people in this area grew their food in the 1800s,” said Upshur, who is one of the people working to create the nonprofit museum.

The idea for the farm museum was started by Upshur’s late father and now she and others are looking to carry on his vision. They are working to make some big progress in the coming months.

“We’re working on water and sewer, we’re working on codes, there are so many things to do when you’re starting a new organization. So we’re hoping to have it up and running by January of this coming year,” she said.

The art show and sale will be held on Sunday, October 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at the future site of the museum, the old barn at 126 Conn Road in McGaheysville. For those interested in getting involved with the museum beyond the weekend fundraiser Upshur said it will need volunteers.

“We need volunteers in many areas, we’d like some help with website creation, we need tradesmen to help with the construction and renovation of the barn, we need an accountant, we need lots of volunteers,” she said.

Anyone interested in helping with the museum can call either 540-289-5132 or 804-512-6986.

