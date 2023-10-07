AAA: Routine repairs help prevent unexpected breakdowns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the fall and winter months approach and daylight saving ends, AAA is reminding drivers to stay on top of repairs for car maintenance month.

Morgan Dean, a representative for the insurance company, says routine repairs can help prevent unexpected breakdowns.

”We can’t always predict what happens,” said Dean, “Things happen on the roadways where a piece that seems to be in good shape ends up failing, so it’s not a guarantee. But staying on that preventative maintenance and sticking to that routine maintenance gives you a much better shot at not being stranded on the roadway.”

Dean said people take cars for granted, and both new and old cars need regular repairs.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.