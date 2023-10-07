Cream of the Crop
AAA: Routine repairs help prevent unexpected breakdowns

AAA is reminding drivers to stay on top of repairs for Car Maintenance Month.
By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the fall and winter months approach and daylight saving ends, AAA is reminding drivers to stay on top of repairs for car maintenance month.

Morgan Dean, a representative for the insurance company, says routine repairs can help prevent unexpected breakdowns.

”We can’t always predict what happens,” said Dean, “Things happen on the roadways where a piece that seems to be in good shape ends up failing, so it’s not a guarantee. But staying on that preventative maintenance and sticking to that routine maintenance gives you a much better shot at not being stranded on the roadway.”

Dean said people take cars for granted, and both new and old cars need regular repairs.

