Crash on Route 33 raises safety concerns for driving over the Allegheny Mountains

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Authorities responded to a semi-truck rollover crash on October 5. The crash happened on Route 33, going over the Allegheny Mountains.

Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator for Pendleton County, said accidents on this mountain happen frequently.

“I am retired from the state police, so I date back to the beginning of my career with the state police in 1979. I can recall numerous severe tractor trailer accidents due to the trucks running away,” said Gillespie.

The most dangerous factor is the steep grade on US 33 from Elkins, West Virginia to Harrisonburg, Gillespie says.

“It occurs in your travels after the trucks have already descended several other mountains coming eastbound from Elkins. Each mountains their brakes are getting hotter and hotter,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie said there is a mandatory stop truckers are supposed to make to check brakes, and there is signage telling them to stop.

”When truckers fail to heed that advice and in other instances when we do know they did stop but still have brake failure...when a truck goes into runaway mood there is no where safe for them to ditch the truck, so they try to ride it out,” said Gillespie.

He said he would like to work with the state to come up with a solution for runaway trucks.

“Whether it is the catch net system that was recommended or a traditional runaway truck ramp something needs to be done on it, obviously there is an issue there, and we need to get something done before additional people are killed,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie said a runaway truck is when a breaks get heated and are not as effective and the truck in a higher gear then it should be in. That combination leads to the truck going so fast that it cannot stay on the highway and crashes.

