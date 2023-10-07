Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

EndZone Recap: Week 7

Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank during pregame introduction against Broadway on Oct. 6, 2023
Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank during pregame introduction against Broadway on Oct. 6, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren and Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The regular season is ramping up there was a lot to unpack for Week 7 of the high school football season. You can view highlights of the games featured on EndZone below.

Click here to view scores.

Click here to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominee.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft

Staunton at Riverheads

Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial

East Rockingham at Spotswood

Broadway at Turner Ashby

Strasburg Page County

Madison County at Luray

Tucker County at Moorefield

Pocahontas County at Petersburg

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Turner Ashby

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Strasburg High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Wilson Memorial High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Moorefield High School

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay was taken into...
Dustin Lindsay taken into custody, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says
Front of Latitudes Fair Trade Store in Staunton
How a Staunton business handles store theft
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals continuing to search for fugitive in ‘planned’ shooting

Latest News

Endzone Week 7 Moorefield Cheer
Endzone Week 7 Madison County at Luray
Endzone Week 7 Strasburg at Page County
Endzone Week 7 Pocahontas County at Petersburg