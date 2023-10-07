Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg compost project recycles one ton of food scraps weekly


An expanded project in Harrisonburg is helping reduce food waste.(WHSV)
By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An expanded project is helping reduce food waste in the friendly city by creating a designated space for community compost bins.

The Climate Alliance of the Valley began collecting food scraps in 2016 at the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market. Now, the community compost bins provide provide a space for residents to drop off food scraps 24 hours a day. The community project has recently expanded to include eight bins outside of Harrisonburg City Hall.

Climate Action Alliance said not everyone has the space in their home to recycle food scraps. The project’s co-coordinator Adrie Voors said recycled food scraps can be used to help nourish plants.

Composting helps reduce the size of landfills and greenhouse gas emissions. Voors said food waste makes up one third of peoples’ trash, and the compost bins will give the waste a new purpose.

“Probably about close to a ton of scraps go through here every week and get turned into some of this stuff,” said Voors, “It’s really nice, rich, beautiful finished compost that’s used to support area gardens and farms.”

The coordinators partner with Black Bear Composting, accepting not only food scraps, but compostable plastics as well. Compost from the bins is sold or donated to gardeners, farmers, schools and community agriculture programs across the Shenandoah Valley.

Voors said people are requesting more drop-off locations for their food scraps around the area. In the future, she hopes to further expand the project to accommodate these requests.

