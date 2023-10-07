Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Staunton mistakes organization for property tax exemption

Staunton City Hall
Staunton City Hall
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Assessor Charles Haney, said Valley Supportive Housing has been mistakenly classified as a property tax exempt by classification since around 2005.

“I recognized that Valley Supportive Housing has purchased some more property. When I started looking at the code, I could not put a finger on a reason they should be exempt under the current code, 58.1-3606,” said Haney.

Haney said they looked through council minutes to see if they were exempt by council and could not find records, which meant they were exempt by classification.

He consulted with other city officials to see if there was an actual mistake. If they do not get an exemption from city council, they may have to pay property taxes from the last three years.

“When we find an error it only allows us to correct the current years assessment and go back three years to get back taxes. that is if we are forgiving taxes or supplementing taxes. that is the state law,” said Haney.

For them to get an exemption, the organization would have to present its case in front of city council, and there will be a public hearing, according to Haney.

Haney said there are guidelines from the state on questions to ask and then it will up to city council to grant them property tax exemption by designation.

The organization is a 501(c)3 organization, they are exempt from federal income taxes

Valley Supportive Housing is slated to be present at the next city council meeting, according to Haney.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay was taken into...
Dustin Lindsay taken into custody, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
Reports of suspected Hemorrhagic disease have come in recently from residents in Mount...
DWR seeing increase of Hemorrhagic disease in whitetail deer in Augusta, Rockingham counties
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County

Latest News

Auditor J.B McCuskey says the goal is to keep public trust and allow residents to hold their...
Hardy County says it will be transparent in sharing its tax dollar spending
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Windy, much colder weekend ahead
Shenandoah County sees boost in tourism revenue for 2022
This weekend in McGaheysville Stoney Run Artisans Gallery is hosting an En Plein Air Painting...
Virginia artists come together to raise money for new local history museum