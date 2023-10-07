Staunton mistakes organization for property tax exemption

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Assessor Charles Haney, said Valley Supportive Housing has been mistakenly classified as a property tax exempt by classification since around 2005.

“I recognized that Valley Supportive Housing has purchased some more property. When I started looking at the code, I could not put a finger on a reason they should be exempt under the current code, 58.1-3606,” said Haney.

Haney said they looked through council minutes to see if they were exempt by council and could not find records, which meant they were exempt by classification.

He consulted with other city officials to see if there was an actual mistake. If they do not get an exemption from city council, they may have to pay property taxes from the last three years.

“When we find an error it only allows us to correct the current years assessment and go back three years to get back taxes. that is if we are forgiving taxes or supplementing taxes. that is the state law,” said Haney.

For them to get an exemption, the organization would have to present its case in front of city council, and there will be a public hearing, according to Haney.

Haney said there are guidelines from the state on questions to ask and then it will up to city council to grant them property tax exemption by designation.

The organization is a 501(c)3 organization, they are exempt from federal income taxes

Valley Supportive Housing is slated to be present at the next city council meeting, according to Haney.

