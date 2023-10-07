Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

West Virginia wildfire season begins

Fall season brings new fire threat to parts of the region
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze(whsv)
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With fall in the air, wildfire season has officially begun in some parts of the viewing area. While this time of the year often signals more dangerous burning conditions, it should also be reminded that there are ways to still be responsible to prevent wildfires whenever outdoors.

Wildfires can be triggered by several items. They can be ignited naturally by lightning strikes or by a random spark from farm equipment in a dry field. Campfires and improper disposal of cigarette buds can also create new fires, or even worsen already existing ones. It’s important to remember that it takes very little to spark a disaster.

Although many might think of wildfire season with hot weather, that’s actually not completely true for our region. Wildfires can occur during the hot summer months, but the primary wildfire seasons are into the fall when winds typically increase, humidity is lower, and leaves and brush begin to dry out.

Wildfire seasons of Virginia and West Virginia.
Wildfire seasons of Virginia and West Virginia.(whsv)

While we often talk about wildfires being preventable and causing damage, we don’t speak on how they ignite. Most fires are human caused but the environment of the area and the weather at the time of ignition still have to be taken into consideration.

Wildfire Season Ingredients

∗Drying leaves & brush

∗ Droughts or dry spells

∗Low humidity levels

∗Breezy to gusty winds

The Virginia Department of Forestry has created a helpful guide to remain safe during wildfire season. Check out their webpage and other similar resources below!

Wildfire Safety
The remnants of a brush fire in Hardy County in March 2021

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay was taken into...
Dustin Lindsay taken into custody, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says
James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
Reports of suspected Hemorrhagic disease have come in recently from residents in Mount...
DWR seeing increase of Hemorrhagic disease in whitetail deer in Augusta, Rockingham counties
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County

Latest News

WHSV Fast Cast 10-6-23
September 29, 2023. The Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV
Fall Foliage Update: 10-5-2023
WHSV Fast Cast 10-5-23
Monthly stats for October 2023
October Weather Stats