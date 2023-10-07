West Virginia wildfire season begins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With fall in the air, wildfire season has officially begun in some parts of the viewing area. While this time of the year often signals more dangerous burning conditions, it should also be reminded that there are ways to still be responsible to prevent wildfires whenever outdoors.

Wildfires can be triggered by several items. They can be ignited naturally by lightning strikes or by a random spark from farm equipment in a dry field. Campfires and improper disposal of cigarette buds can also create new fires, or even worsen already existing ones. It’s important to remember that it takes very little to spark a disaster.

Just a reminder as the wind picks up today we have the enhanced risk for wildfires.

No, wind doesn't cause fires but if anything were to spark it could get out of control quickly.

Not extreme winds today but it will be rather breezy into the afternoon pic.twitter.com/GFgbEGH1C1 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 15, 2022

Although many might think of wildfire season with hot weather, that’s actually not completely true for our region. Wildfires can occur during the hot summer months, but the primary wildfire seasons are into the fall when winds typically increase, humidity is lower, and leaves and brush begin to dry out.

Wildfire seasons of Virginia and West Virginia. (whsv)

While we often talk about wildfires being preventable and causing damage, we don’t speak on how they ignite. Most fires are human caused but the environment of the area and the weather at the time of ignition still have to be taken into consideration.

Wildfire Season Ingredients

∗Drying leaves & brush

∗ Droughts or dry spells

∗Low humidity levels

∗Breezy to gusty winds

The Virginia Department of Forestry has created a helpful guide to remain safe during wildfire season. Check out their webpage and other similar resources below!

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.