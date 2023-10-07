Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Woman held hostage against will, man charged

Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested, and identified after police received a complaint from a woman being held against her will.

According to West Virginia State Police, on October 6, 2023, troopers responded to a home located on Saunders Fork Road in Chapmanville.

When officials arrived on the scene, contact was made with the victim who advised a man, whom she did not know, was in her house armed with a firearm.

Troopers contacted the suspect who was found to be in possession of a firearm and approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected heroin.

The suspect did not have any identification in his possession and provided two different names to the Troopers.

The suspect was charged with Unlawful Restraint, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and alprazolam.

The suspect was booked under John Doe at the Southwestern Regional Jail pending the confirmation of his identity.

Further investigation identified the suspect as 27-year-old Michael Malcom D’Angelo Young of Warren, Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

accident involving semi-truck rollover
Crash on Route 33 raises safety concerns for driving over the Allegheny Mountains
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game
Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank during pregame introduction against Broadway on Oct. 6, 2023
EndZone Recap: Week 7
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 7

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly to start the week
Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building
Handcuffs image
Lynchburg woman charged for arson, chase and crashes; officer hurt
A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Grottoes woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by her doctor, forming a special bond