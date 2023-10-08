2 deputies injured in alleged drunk driver crash, sheriff’s office says

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Two Northern Kentucky deputies were injured early Sunday morning after an alleged drunk driver collided with their SUV, Boone County Sheriff spokesman Maj. Philip Ridgell confirmed.

According to Maj. Ridgell, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies Jerald Wilmes and Clayton Dennison were in a police SUV heading northbound on Dixie Highway at approximately 12:38 a.m.

As the cruiser approached the intersection of Frogtown Road, a Chevy Impala pulled out of a nearby parking lot to enter the southbound lane of Dixie Highway, but ended up colliding with the cruiser, Ridgell wrote in a press release.

Deputy Wilmes attempted to avoid the car, but struck the front end of it as a result.

It was later discovered that the Chevy Impala was driven by 77-year-old Kenneth Turner, of Verona, the press release said.

Both deputies were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood with minor injuries, and Turner was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence with minor injuries.

Through an investigation, detectives suspected Turner of being under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened, Ridgell says.

He is being charged and issued with a DUI and a criminal mischief charge.

Deputies Wilmes and Dennison were released from the hospital after having their injuries treated.

