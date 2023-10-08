Bridgewater powers past Shenandoah 24-10, remains unbeaten in ODAC play

Cream of the Crop
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles took down Shenandoah 24-10 in Winchester on Saturday.

The Eagles improve to 4-1 overall as they remain unbeaten in ODAC play. Bridgewater fifth year quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 11-of-19 for 102 yards and one touchdown. The rushing attack was led by junior Kennedy Fauntleroy who rushed for 107 yards and one score.

Bridgewater returns to the field on Saturday when the Eagles host Randolph-Macon at 2 p.m. at Jopson Athletic Complex.

