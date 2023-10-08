Cream of the Crop
Dayton Days Autumn Celebration kicks off

The Dayton Days Autumn Celebration is a 43-year-old tradition that brings the historic town...
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Dayton held its Dayton Days Autumn Celebration to welcome the fall season.

The festival featured over 200 vendors and multiple entertainers, including the Hi-Horse Cloggers, who came all the way from Stanardsville . The nonprofit dance group hopes to preserve Appalachian dance traditions.

“Appalachian Dance and clogging has been around for many years and we would like to keep it wide open for everybody to come out and learn,” said Crystal Morris, director of the Hi-Horse Cloggers, “It’s also very important to keep the dance history you know available.”

The Dayton Days Autumn Celebration is a 43-year-old tradition that brings the historic town together.

