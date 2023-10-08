JMU field hockey falls to No. 4 Duke

Cream of the Crop
JMU falls to 3-9 overall after a 4-2 loss to No. 4 Duke
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison field hockey fell 4-2 against No. 4 Duke.

The Dukes drop to 3-9 overall. Tori Carawan scored in the 43rd minute as she recorded her sixth goal of the season. In the 55th minute, Cassidy Strittmatter added another score, notching her third goal of the season. Duke took 18 shots while holding JMU to only ten shots.

James Madison heads on the road to face Liberty at 1 p.m. on Sunday. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

