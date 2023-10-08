JMU receives votes on AP Top 25 Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although it was a bye week for James Madison, the Dukes were still in the national spotlight.

On Sunday, James Madison received votes on the AP Top 25 Poll. Both JMU and Iowa earned seven votes heading into week seven.

The national spotlight will continue for the Dukes when they host Georgia Southern on Saturday. This game will be broadcast on ESPN2, marking the Dukes’ fourth nationally-televised broadcast of the 2023 season.

The Dukes and Eagles will meet at noon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

