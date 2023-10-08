Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold

Powerball jackpot grows to estimated 1.55 billion.
Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball Powerplay logo(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians got an early holiday bonus after the Saturday, Oct. 7th Powerball drawing reeled in 121,043 winning tickets ranging from $4 to $50,000.

According to valottery.com, the winning Powerball numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, with Powerball number 19.

Three Virginia tickets won $50,000 a piece, matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

The tickets were purchased at:

  • Vikas Foods, 961 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights
  • West End Market, 269 Floyd Highway South, Floyd
  • Online using the Virginia Lottery app

Even though there were many winners, the jackpot continues to grow since no one in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers. The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, October 9, for an estimated $1.55 billion.

All Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, are contributed to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the Virginia Lottery raised over $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Click here for more information about how lottery funds are distributed to Virginia school districts.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Woman held hostage against will, man charged
Two deputies were injured early Sunday after an alleged drunk driver collided with their SUV,...
2 deputies injured in alleged drunk driver crash, sheriff’s office says
accident involving semi-truck rollover
Crash on Route 33 raises safety concerns for driving over the Allegheny Mountains
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Grottoes woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by her doctor, forming a special bond
Snowshoe 10-6-2023
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219 in WV) voted best drive for fall foliage

Latest News

Penn Laird, VA
After struggling with the summer drought, pumpkin patches now rely on good weekend weather to bring people out
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast
PUMPKIN FARM
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly to start the week
Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building
Handcuffs image
Lynchburg woman charged for arson, chase and crashes; officer hurt