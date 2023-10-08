Staunton Pride Festival promotes inclusion in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People from all walks of life look forward to pride festivals, whether they are a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally.

2023 marks the fifth year of Staunton Pride. Organizers said the festival provides opportunities to educate people about the LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s a lot that we can learn from the LGBT community, where we have to take the time in the intention to really understand who we are as an identity ,” said AnhThu Ngyuen, henandoah LGBTQ+ Center executive director and Staunton Pride organizer. ”We can do that in community and we can support each other, being exactly as authentic as we want each other to be.”

The event allows LGBTQ+ community members to support one another. Performers at the festival acknowledged the community’s influence.

“We wouldn’t have dragged if it wasn’t for like the drag queens that came before us, said drag queen Vanilla Vee, “Knowing that I am representing a huge community, showing up for people and making me happy is what boosts my confidence.”

The theme for this year’s festival was “Your Voice, Our Pride.” As different states around the country pass laws that many call anti-LGBTQ+, the community feels pride is as important as ever.

“Y’all are not alone the LGBTQ+IA community is well tight-knit family,” said Vee. “You will always find your people; you will always find someone that will be in your corner. There’s always going to be someone there for you no matter what you’re going through.”

Proceeds from the Staunton Pride Festival are donated to the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to support advocacy, education, and outreach in the valley. For community members in the area, it’s important to be seen and heard.

“We are here and there’s a huge community we make up;” said Nguyen, “We’re business owners, we’re vendors, artists, performers. We’re community members that all

