Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Campbell County.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 460 Business/Timberlake Road at Grove Avenue.

A 2019 Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Timberlake Road and was making a left turn when a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle traveling east on Route 460 was traveling at a high rate of speed, said police.

Police said the motorcycle was unable to stop and crashed into the side of the CRV.

Todd G. Clark, 25 of Nathalie, Virginia died at the scene, said police.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the CRV, a 59-year-old female resident of Evington, Va., was not injured in the crash and she was wearing a seat belt.

