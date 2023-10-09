7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after an airport taxi crashed into a building in Henrico Monday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Radford Avenue near Willow Lawn.

When officers arrived, they found the airport taxi had crashed into a recovery center.

Police say seven adults were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious.

“The vehicle was occupied by a driver and two passengers, while the other four victims were inside and outside of the building,” Henrico Police said in a statement.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Full statement from Pinnacle Treatment Centers:

At approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, October 9th, a non-Pinnacle transport vehicle crashed into our facility located at 4906 Radford Ave, Richmond, VA. One staff member and a few patients were transported to the hospital for treatment of what we understand are non-life-threatening injuries. Local authorities and appropriate state representatives were immediately notified of the situation. We are transferring patients to our Southlake facility (located at 905 Southlake Blvd, Suite C, Richmond, VA) to avoid disruption in patient care, and are coordinating transportation for those who need it. We are working closely with the state and our internal teams to identify and implement additional options for treatment services while we assess what is needed to repair and reopen our Radford facility. Our primary focus currently is on taking care of our patients and our staff.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.