7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building

Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after an airport taxi crashed into a building in Henrico Monday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Radford Avenue near Willow Lawn.

When officers arrived, they found the airport taxi had crashed into a recovery center.

Police say seven adults were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious.

“The vehicle was occupied by a driver and two passengers, while the other four victims were inside and outside of the building,” Henrico Police said in a statement.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Full statement from Pinnacle Treatment Centers:

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

