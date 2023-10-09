After struggling with the summer drought, pumpkin patches now rely on good weekend weather to bring people out

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) -It’s fall and the leaves are changing. The mums are in bloom and the pumpkins are out. It’s been a challenging year for farmers and with the lack of rain, it’s been a struggle to get the pumpkins to grow with the ongoing drought.

Mike Myers is a pumpkin farmer. His farm is in Penn Laird and they also have a field in Keezletown. They still want rain but not on the weekends. Now they want good weather on the weekends for people to come out.

Well that was fun! I got some pumpkins from Myers. They gave me a tip. Wash them in dawn dish detergent and they will last longer outside!

Then- at the end of the month I will donate them to my fav pig farm for the pigs and goats pic.twitter.com/Hf9GIyvkcx — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 5, 2023

“The wind doesn’t play much of a role. People love to wrap up, come out and we have hot cider and muffins. They sip on that and they’re excited run through the corn maze and nobody is sweating.”

When it’s hot out, Myers says that people really don’t want to run through a corn maze. The cool fall weather really helps to bring out the crowds.

Myers is grateful for every drop of rain this summer, even the short bursts and said it was a lot of luck. Having two fields in different locations helped because Keezletown has more rain than Penn Laird.

With the larger pumpkins he has a drip irrigation and can infuse those with liquid nitrogen.

Check out these big boys! Despite the drought Myers pumpkins was able to grow some big pumpkins this year! We'll be live at 5 &6 @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/YGw3vJ9T81 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 5, 2023

After a stressful summer, the Myers are ready for everyone to come out and pick the pumpkins and enjoy the corn maze.

