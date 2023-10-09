Documentary on migrants in Charlottesville to be shown at Virginia Film Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This year’s Virginia Film Festival will be premiering Sometime, Somewhere, a documentary about the Hispanic migrant experience to Charlottesville.

“What were the reasons that pushed them to come to Charlottesville? What happens to them when they establish themselves here? And what does the future hold for them?” Director Ricardo Preve said about what inspired him to make this film.

Preve says the documentary shows the uncertainties migrants face.

“When you leave your home and you have to face so many dangers, you don’t know when you’ll arrive, and you don’t know where you’re going to end up,” the director said.

Among those interviewed are documented and undocumented Hispanic migrants, immigration attorneys, and community activists.

Preve says he wants the film to shed light on the thousands of migrants living in the Charlottesville area, and hopefully bridge gaps between communities.

“People need to be aware of that when they get their grass mowed, when they get their food served, where they take one of the rides from the apps, that person could have narrowly escaped getting killed or tortured or abused, and that they’re here trying to earn a living,” the director said.

Sometime, Somewhere is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at the Culbreth Theatre.

"Sometime, Somewhere" -- en español

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.