Drug bust yields 57 arrests and enough fentanyl to kill 3.5 million people, authorities say

These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.(Contributed)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Nearly 60 people were arrested after a two-year undercover investigation that uncovered enough fentanyl to kill 3.5 million people, along with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and 35 pounds of cocaine, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In the huge undercover operation announced Monday morning, authorities seized dozens of guns, nine vehicles and even two houses.

The drugs alone were as deadly as weapons of mass destruction, law enforcement officials said.

The seized fentanyl totaled around 15 pounds, or 7 million milligrams. According to authorities, it only takes 2 milligrams of the powerful synthetic opioid to kill a person.

The bust, which involved many agencies, was dubbed Operation No Loyalty, targeting what deputies called the “Ellis McDaniel/Joshua McDaniel Drug Trafficking Organization.”

The perpetrators weren’t just drug dealers but very dangerous people, deputies said.

“These individuals have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in our community but have also been involved in several violent crimes” within the central Savannah River area, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in announcing the bust.

During Phase 1 of the investigation, authorities executed 16 search warrants and seized 16 kilograms of cocaine, 7 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 pound of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of marijuana, 34 firearms, $319,909 in cash, six vehicles and two houses.

During Phase 2, authorities served 25 search warrants and seized approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana, 44.8 grams of fentanyl, 90.1 grams of methamphetamine, 22.5 grams of cocaine, 28 firearms, $143,824 in cash and three vehicles.

Authorities said they searched several locations in the Augusta, Georgia, area.

Most of those arrested or facing arrest are from the Augusta area, according to the news release, though one suspect was from Norcross and one was from Lithonia Springs.

Deputies said they expect additional arrests, charges, and state and federal indictments.

Other agencies involved included the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit, the Georgia State Patrol, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Grovetown Police Department, the Georgia Department of Corrections Intelligence Division and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

