Energy assistance applications start Oct. 10

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Columbia Gas of Virginia is rolling out the annual applications for energy assistance. This is meant to help people in need keep the heat on during the winter months

Columbia Gas’ Communications Manager, Stephanie Benson, shared that the one-time grant is able to help with everything that goes into the heat bill.

“Natural gas can you can use to cook with wash clothes you know do laundry heat your home and you spend a lot more time and doors. You know you’re inside a lot so we want people to be able to have help needed when they need to pay their heating bills,” Benson said.

The program provides one-time cash grants for qualifying applicants to put toward home heating bills, utility bills, or emergency heating repairs. Columbia Gas says appliances need regular care, regardless of how long you’ve stayed in the residence.

Columbia Gas of Virginia reports that a family of four with an annual income of up to $45,000 dollars is eligible to apply, but officials make it easy to find out before submitting a form.

“You have to do a little bit of legwork to apply but you know and you have to make the income eligibility requirements. They’re used to help people pay their bills, but people who are in danger of not having heat at all and that’s just not something we want to see happen,” Benson said.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program partners with the Virginia Department of Social Services. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program applications are being taken from Oct. 10 to Nov. 13

People can apply for Columbia Gas’ payment assistance program online over the phone or at the closest Social Services office.

