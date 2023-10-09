Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday

Dale Wolfley was 56 years old. Wolfley died in his sleep, per reports
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Former WVU offensive lineman Dale Wolfley, 56, died Saturday night.

Wolfley played for West Virginia from 1987-90, as an offensive lineman. He would also assume the role of player personnel director of the football team in 2008.

Wolfley may be most known for his sports broadcasting career, which is headlined by his “Wolfman’s Call”

Dale was brothers with Ron Wolfley, who played at West Virginia from 1981-84, and played ten seasons in the NFL, and Craig Wolfley, who played at Syracuse University, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Dale is survived by Stone and Maverick Wolfley.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

accident involving semi-truck rollover
Crash on Route 33 raises safety concerns for driving over the Allegheny Mountains
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game
Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank during pregame introduction against Broadway on Oct. 6, 2023
EndZone Recap: Week 7
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 7

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly to start the week
Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building
Handcuffs image
Lynchburg woman charged for arson, chase and crashes; officer hurt
A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Grottoes woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by her doctor, forming a special bond