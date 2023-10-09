Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Israel attack victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Israel attack victims. At least 700 people have been killed.

All flags in the Commonwealth on state and local buildings are to be lowered in honor of the lives lost and those injured and held hostage.

Flags should be lowered immediately on Sunday and remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, October 14.

