Investigation into New Market arson case continues

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County fire officials are continuing to investigate an arson case one month after an old farmhouse outside of New Market was badly damaged.

On the night of September 7, Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire off of River Road in the New Market area. They arrived to find heavy fire on the backside of the building, fortunately, no one was home at the time. The house is now uninhabitable.

The homeowner was about 30 minutes away and did not return to the scene on the night of the fire. During the investigation into the blaze, it was determined that the fire started on the outside of the building. There was also evidence that the fire was started intentionally.

“An accelerant canine was brought in and alerted on two spots on the outside of the structure both of those areas had samples taken from them and were taken to the lab for further evaluation,” said Shenandoah County Assistant Fire Marshal Travis Hilliard.

There were also about 20 Marijuana plants being grown inside the home that were destroyed. The drug portion of the investigation was turned over to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said that because the plants were all destroyed there was not a large enough amount to file a criminal charge. He said that his office does not believe the arson was related to the Marijuana plants or drug-related in any way.

Travis Hilliard said the fire marshal’s office has identified a few persons of interest in the case but the investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made yet. There was no witness to the fire being started, the 911 caller was driving by and saw smoke coming from the home.

Hilliard said that when it comes to investigating arson no two cases are alike.

“We look at all circumstances and scenarios as far as what’s going on at the time of the fire and the occupant’s personal life and things like that, if they’re witnessing any hardships or anything that could potentially lead to something like this or if there are any disputes between anybody, anything like that,” he said.

Anyone who has information related to this case is asked to contact Hilliard’s office at 540-459-8613.

