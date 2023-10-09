Cream of the Crop
Lynchburg Fire Department to honor fallen firefighters

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Lynchburg community are remembering firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The Lynchburg Fire Department is inviting you to its annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony.

It will start at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Firefighters fountain in Miller Park.

The ceremony will honor twenty-four firefighters who have died in the line of duty since the department started in 1883.

It will also honor volunteers from other departments who have also made the ultimate sacrifice.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

