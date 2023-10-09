Osage Nation Member shares their history for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Indigenous Peoples’ Day is meant to celebrate the history and heritage of the tribes.

“A lot of people will say I don’t look native enough, and most defensively people will ask what my bloodline, or how much blood I have in me, which is probably one of the most offensive things that someone can say because it’s none of your business.”

Dr. Harvell-Bowman is a member of the Osage tribe, and grew up in Kansas.

There are only four full-blood members of the Osage tribe left. Descendants like Dr. Harvell-Bowman feel it’s important to not only celebrate the tribe but also tell the real stories.

“The more that we get out and share our story with other people, the more that we can correct the wrongs of what the American government is telling people. It’s OK to ask questions — ask as many questions as you can to understand the true story of what happened,” Dr. Harvell-Bowman said.

The Osage tribe is on the path to providing more for the reservation. Dr. Harvell-Bowman hopes people advocate for better mental health access.

“That is going to require cooperation between the American government and the indigenous government but without the mental health access, we’re going to continually see situations like Pine Ridge, where we have a mental health crisis that continues to happen.”

Indigenous people who are off the reservation want to make sure the history and culture survives for descendants of every nation.

“Our tribe is a great example of how you can overcome adversity, but also recognizing that we are fortunate tribe, and there are many others that are very poor and viral, and need our help and advocacy,” Dr. Harvell-Bowman said.

Being far from home, Dr. Harvell-Bowman believes this holiday is important to keep their history alive.

“It’s important to recognize indigenous people stay over Columbus Day because we’re recognizing who is here first and really recognizing and appreciating that culture,” Dr. Harvell-Bowman said.

The discovery of oil on Osage land started a chain of mysterious murders once indigenous people became one of the richest in the country.

Sovereignty rights paved the way for indigenous people to have mineral rights.

“The ability to control our own oil, and gas is crucial to the flourishing of our people,” Dr. Harvell-Bowman said.

