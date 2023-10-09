Cream of the Crop
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building

Photos show heavy damage to the building’s entrance.
A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A historic building in the heart of Nashville was rammed by a box truck several times Monday morning.

A 24-foot-long box truck rammed Marathon Motor Works on Clifton Street at about 5:30 a.m. The driver of the truck rammed the building head on three times, left and came back and rammed the building again. An ATM was stolen from the building.

Photos show heavy damage to the building’s entrance. The building houses an event space and shops and is nationally recognized as a historic building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A truck rammed into a historic Nashville building on Monday morning.
A truck rammed into a historic Nashville building on Monday morning.(WSMV)

