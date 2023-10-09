PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A historic building in the heart of Nashville was rammed by a box truck several times Monday morning.

A 24-foot-long box truck rammed Marathon Motor Works on Clifton Street at about 5:30 a.m. The driver of the truck rammed the building head on three times, left and came back and rammed the building again. An ATM was stolen from the building.

Photos show heavy damage to the building’s entrance. The building houses an event space and shops and is nationally recognized as a historic building.

