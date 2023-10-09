Rockingham County School Board gets first look at redistricting proposal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some potential changes could be coming to Rockingham County Public Schools, the school board will meet Monday night and get its first look at a redistricting proposal for the school division.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Shifflett will present his plan for redistricting to the board, the hope is to offset overcrowding at certain county schools.

“It’s something we do look at every few years, trying to utilize all of the space in our buildings as much as possible. So we have some elementary schools, Peak View and Cub Run, that are getting a little overcrowded,” said Shifflett. “Instead of asking our taxpayers to build another elementary school, we’ll shuffle some students around and try to utilize some vacant space in our other elementary schools to relieve some of the pressure.”

While the redistricting will have the biggest effect on the county’s elementary schools some students would also be moved from Montevideo Middle School to J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, and from Spotswood High School to Broadway High School.

Shifflett said there are a number of factors that went into his redistricting plan.

“We look at what our numbers are, our current enrollment, and what is the capacity of our current schools and see where we may have to make some adjustments. Then we also rely heavily on our transportation department to look at things just from an efficiency standpoint, what makes the most sense, trying not to redistrict students so they go from a 40-minute bus ride to a much longer bus ride. We’re trying to make sure we’re keeping the bus rides within an hour if possible,” he said.

RCPS must also plan for the future in whatever redistricting plan it adopts.

“Trying to keep a pulse on the growth of our community, there’s a lot of development in the urban development area just outside of Harrisonburg, so trying to anticipate where there will be growth and where we’ll need space. We don’t want to be in a process where every year we shuffle families and move them around,” said Shifflett. “We’re going to have to pay attention to the growth and development of the urban development area, how many houses are built there, and how many students come with those houses.”

Shifflett said that some staff may have to move between schools as well once a plan is finalized. He said that while changing schools isn’t something families are typically excited about all of the county’s schools are excellent options.

“I have been part of discussions with redistricting in the past when I’ve talked to families who are really anxious about it but once the students are going to the new school they settle in and they do really well,” said Shifflett.

The school board may ask Shifflett to tweak his proposal and changes to the plan could be made in the coming weeks. There will be multiple opportunities for public comment on the redistricting proposal at future school board meetings before it goes to a final vote.

The hope is to finalize a redistricting plan by the end of the year, the changes would then go into effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.