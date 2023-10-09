Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Rockingham County School Board gets first look at redistricting proposal

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some potential changes could be coming to Rockingham County Public Schools, the school board will meet Monday night and get its first look at a redistricting proposal for the school division.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Shifflett will present his plan for redistricting to the board, the hope is to offset overcrowding at certain county schools.

“It’s something we do look at every few years, trying to utilize all of the space in our buildings as much as possible. So we have some elementary schools, Peak View and Cub Run, that are getting a little overcrowded,” said Shifflett. “Instead of asking our taxpayers to build another elementary school, we’ll shuffle some students around and try to utilize some vacant space in our other elementary schools to relieve some of the pressure.”

While the redistricting will have the biggest effect on the county’s elementary schools some students would also be moved from Montevideo Middle School to J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, and from Spotswood High School to Broadway High School.

Shifflett said there are a number of factors that went into his redistricting plan.

“We look at what our numbers are, our current enrollment, and what is the capacity of our current schools and see where we may have to make some adjustments. Then we also rely heavily on our transportation department to look at things just from an efficiency standpoint, what makes the most sense, trying not to redistrict students so they go from a 40-minute bus ride to a much longer bus ride. We’re trying to make sure we’re keeping the bus rides within an hour if possible,” he said.

RCPS must also plan for the future in whatever redistricting plan it adopts.

“Trying to keep a pulse on the growth of our community, there’s a lot of development in the urban development area just outside of Harrisonburg, so trying to anticipate where there will be growth and where we’ll need space. We don’t want to be in a process where every year we shuffle families and move them around,” said Shifflett. “We’re going to have to pay attention to the growth and development of the urban development area, how many houses are built there, and how many students come with those houses.”

Shifflett said that some staff may have to move between schools as well once a plan is finalized. He said that while changing schools isn’t something families are typically excited about all of the county’s schools are excellent options.

“I have been part of discussions with redistricting in the past when I’ve talked to families who are really anxious about it but once the students are going to the new school they settle in and they do really well,” said Shifflett.

The school board may ask Shifflett to tweak his proposal and changes to the plan could be made in the coming weeks. There will be multiple opportunities for public comment on the redistricting proposal at future school board meetings before it goes to a final vote.

The hope is to finalize a redistricting plan by the end of the year, the changes would then go into effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Woman held hostage against will, man charged
Two deputies were injured early Sunday after an alleged drunk driver collided with their SUV,...
2 deputies injured in alleged drunk driver crash, sheriff’s office says
accident involving semi-truck rollover
Crash on Route 33 raises safety concerns for driving over the Allegheny Mountains
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Grottoes woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by her doctor, forming a special bond
Snowshoe 10-6-2023
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219 in WV) voted best drive for fall foliage

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly to start the week
Rockingham County School Board gets first look at redistricting proposal
Shenandoah County fire officials are continuing to investigate an arson case one month after an...
Investigation into New Market arson case continues
Penn Laird, VA
After struggling with the summer drought, pumpkin patches now rely on good weekend weather to bring people out