Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Seneca Trail (U.S. 219 in WV) voted best drive for fall foliage

By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) - Seneca Trail, U.S. Rt. 219, which runs through Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties in West Virginia has been named the best drive for fall foliage in 2023 in the nation.

Determined by Gunther VW Coconut Creek in a survey of 3,000 people, Seneca Trail topped the list of 140 drives for fall foliage.

Coal Heritage Trail, Rt. 52, was voted 33rd on the list and third best drive in the state.

According to Gunther, Seneca Trail is a “historic pathway” once tread by Native American tribes and “now serves as a scenic route that showcases the unparalleled beauty of the Appalachian Highlands. During the fall, the trail becomes a tapestry of color as the dense forests of oak, maple, and hickory transform into a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and yellows. The undulating hills and valleys amplify the beauty, with each turn revealing panoramic vistas of the flaming autumn foliage. Adding to the allure of the drive, the Seneca Trail is dotted with quaint towns and landmarks, each echoing tales of the region’s rich history and cultural heritage.”

Coal Heritage Trail is described as a scenic byway that “delves deep into the heart of coal country, passing through historic mining towns, abandoned coal camps, and remnants of an era that shaped the cultural and economic fabric of the region. As autumn arrives, the already scenic route takes on an even more enchanting quality. The dense Appalachian forests, consisting of oaks, maples, and hickories, undergo a vibrant transformation, with foliage bursting into brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold.”

Survey respondents were asked to rate their favorite routes to witness fall foliage to help fellow travelers discover these picturesque routes.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

accident involving semi-truck rollover
Crash on Route 33 raises safety concerns for driving over the Allegheny Mountains
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 7
Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank during pregame introduction against Broadway on Oct. 6, 2023
EndZone Recap: Week 7

Latest News

Moore shared that this event is about connecting with those within the community who understand...
Virginia Country Living Festival gets approved to return in 2024
White Horse Auto Wash feels like every car served is another opportunity to help someone else...
White Horse Auto Wash devotes breast cancer awareness efforts to manager’s wife
JMU receives votes on AP Top 25 Poll
JMU receives votes on AP Top 25 Poll
JMU field hockey falls to No. 4 Duke
JMU field hockey falls to No. 4 Duke