Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia Country Living Festival gets approved to return in 2024

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Country Living Festival was designed to encourage people to be self-sustainable. Successful numbers from participants, attendees, and ticket sales solidified its return.

“We had over 1000 people through the doors,” said co-founder Erin Moore. “For a first-year show, I think that’s pretty amazing, and we’re excited to get out there and see who else we can bring to the show. What we can give you, what we can educate you on, we’re going to go from the basics that we had last year and build on that.”

80 vendors came to the Augusta County Expo Center for the festival’s first run. Moore confirmed that planning for year two of the Virginia Country Living Festival has already begun.

“We’ll do animal processing, gardening, canning, beekeeping,” she said. “We had a lot of success, especially with people wanting to learn about those topics. We’re looking forward to bringing back those topics and more,.”

Moore shared that this event is about connecting with those in the community who understand farm life.

The Virginia Country Living Festival is scheduled to return Earth Day weekend: April 20-21, 2024

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

accident involving semi-truck rollover
Crash on Route 33 raises safety concerns for driving over the Allegheny Mountains
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 7
Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank during pregame introduction against Broadway on Oct. 6, 2023
EndZone Recap: Week 7

Latest News

White Horse Auto Wash feels like every car served is another opportunity to help someone else...
White Horse Auto Wash devotes breast cancer awareness efforts to manager’s wife
Snowshoe 10-6-2023
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219 in WV) voted best drive for fall foliage
JMU receives votes on AP Top 25 Poll
JMU receives votes on AP Top 25 Poll
JMU field hockey falls to No. 4 Duke
JMU field hockey falls to No. 4 Duke